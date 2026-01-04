U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

The United States' advisory regarding Caribbean airspace curbs will end at midnight ET, allowing flights to resume promptly, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The directive followed the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

Key players in the airline industry, such as United Airlines and Delta, have announced plans to resume operations. United intends to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday night, with both carriers expecting regular flight schedules by Sunday.

The temporary closure caused a significant disruption, grounding hundreds of flights as airlines like JetBlue canceled a substantial number. The FAA cited safety risks due to military activity in the region and advised caution for non-U.S. carriers. Airlines are working on repositioning resources and waiving fees for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)