Left Menu

U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

After the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the FAA closed Caribbean airspace for safety, halting flights. Airlines like United and Delta plan to resume operations soon, while others, including JetBlue, canceled numerous flights. Flight restoration will take days with stranded passengers awaiting transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 10:18 IST
U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States' advisory regarding Caribbean airspace curbs will end at midnight ET, allowing flights to resume promptly, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The directive followed the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

Key players in the airline industry, such as United Airlines and Delta, have announced plans to resume operations. United intends to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday night, with both carriers expecting regular flight schedules by Sunday.

The temporary closure caused a significant disruption, grounding hundreds of flights as airlines like JetBlue canceled a substantial number. The FAA cited safety risks due to military activity in the region and advised caution for non-U.S. carriers. Airlines are working on repositioning resources and waiving fees for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

 Global
2
Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

 India
3
Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

 India
4
U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Clos...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026