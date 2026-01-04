U.S. Airspace Reopening Brings Hope for Caribbean Flights Post-Venezuela Conflict

The Caribbean airspace is set to reopen as the U.S. lifts restrictions imposed during a military operation in Venezuela. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the easing of curbs effective midnight ET, reassuring passengers and airlines of a swift return to normalcy.

Major airlines, including United, American, and Delta, are working diligently to restore services, with plans to resume flights by Sunday. United has already scheduled flights to San Juan, while American and Delta focus on resource adjustments and enhancing capacity to meet the surge of stranded passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace due to safety risks amid military activities. This resulted in numerous flight cancellations by U.S. and international carriers. As curbs lift, airlines are waiving change fees and fare differences to support affected travelers, promising a gradual return to routine operations.

