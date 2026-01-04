Left Menu

Bajaj Auto's Minimal Venezuela Export Impact Amid Political Upheaval

Bajaj Auto reports that exports to Venezuela account for less than 1% of its total overseas shipments as the country faces a political crisis due to the capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro, by the US. Bajaj remains minimally impacted, with significant growth in exports overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:58 IST
Bajaj Auto's Minimal Venezuela Export Impact Amid Political Upheaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto announced on Sunday that its exports to Venezuela make up less than 1% of its total international shipments.

The announcement comes amid political turmoil in Venezuela following the United States' capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, stated, 'Pulsar and Boxer are popular in Venezuela, but these exports remain a small fraction of our overall shipments.'

The company reported a substantial increase in exports, with 16,39,971 units shipped between April and December of FY26, signifying a 19% rise compared to the previous year's 13,73,595 units.

Meanwhile, another Indian automaker, TVS Motor Company, confirmed its lack of significant activity in Venezuela during the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

 India
2
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments

New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Devel...

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

Uttarakhand Protests Intensify Over Ankita Bhandari Case's 'VIP' Mystery

 India
4
Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

Venezuela Oil Ventures Face Production Cuts Amid Export Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026