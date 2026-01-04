Bajaj Auto's Minimal Venezuela Export Impact Amid Political Upheaval

Bajaj Auto announced on Sunday that its exports to Venezuela make up less than 1% of its total international shipments.

The announcement comes amid political turmoil in Venezuela following the United States' capture of its President, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, stated, 'Pulsar and Boxer are popular in Venezuela, but these exports remain a small fraction of our overall shipments.'

The company reported a substantial increase in exports, with 16,39,971 units shipped between April and December of FY26, signifying a 19% rise compared to the previous year's 13,73,595 units.

Meanwhile, another Indian automaker, TVS Motor Company, confirmed its lack of significant activity in Venezuela during the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)