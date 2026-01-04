Tragedy Strikes: Yobe State Boat Disaster Leaves 25 Dead, 14 Missing
In a tragic accident in Yobe State, northeastern Nigeria, a boat capsized, resulting in at least 25 deaths and 14 missing individuals. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 13 survivors reported. Overcrowding and ignored safety measures contributed to the disaster, prompting legal action against the surviving boat operator.
A devastating boat accident in northeastern Nigeria's Yobe State has claimed at least 25 lives, with 14 others still unaccounted for. The incident occurred when a canoe, carrying dozens of passengers from Adiyani village, northwestern Jigawa, capsized en route to Garbi.
The vessel, which overturned late Saturday evening, had 52 people onboard at the time of the accident. According to Mohammed Goje, head of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, 13 individuals have been rescued alive, while search efforts continue for the missing passengers.
Local police attribute the capsizing to a leakage, further compounded by overcrowding and violation of safety regulations. As rescue operations intensify, the disaster highlights Nigeria's ongoing struggle with boat safety measures, echoing a similar tragedy from September which resulted in 60 fatalities.
