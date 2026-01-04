Tragedy Strikes: Yobe State Boat Disaster Leaves 25 Dead, 14 Missing

A devastating boat accident in northeastern Nigeria's Yobe State has claimed at least 25 lives, with 14 others still unaccounted for. The incident occurred when a canoe, carrying dozens of passengers from Adiyani village, northwestern Jigawa, capsized en route to Garbi.

The vessel, which overturned late Saturday evening, had 52 people onboard at the time of the accident. According to Mohammed Goje, head of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, 13 individuals have been rescued alive, while search efforts continue for the missing passengers.

Local police attribute the capsizing to a leakage, further compounded by overcrowding and violation of safety regulations. As rescue operations intensify, the disaster highlights Nigeria's ongoing struggle with boat safety measures, echoing a similar tragedy from September which resulted in 60 fatalities.

