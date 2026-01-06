Travis Head: The Ashes Series Revelation

Travis Head has emerged as a standout performer in the Ashes series, relishing his role as a test opener. On Tuesday, he scored his third century, bolstering Australia's commanding position in the fifth test.

At 32, Head has revitalized the top order, stepping in when Usman Khawaja was sidelined by injury. Despite Mitchell Starc being a frontrunner for player of the series with his 28 wickets, Head's three hundreds present a formidable case.

His scores have been pivotal: his first swung the series opener in Perth, the second secured the series in Adelaide, and his latest 163 runs in Sydney have put Australia in a dominant position. Head's aggressive approach has captivated fans, with many donning 'Trav-ball' T-shirts as a nod to his impact.