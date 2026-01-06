Left Menu

Transforming Rural Goa: The VB-G RAM G Initiative

The VB-G RAM G Act is set to enhance rural development in Goa through infrastructure creation, improved livelihoods, and climate resilience. With 60% funding from the Union government, this initiative aims to modernize rural employment opportunities, aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, and ensure efficient village-level implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:55 IST
The VB-G RAM G Act is anticipated to significantly advance rural development in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the scheme's focus on infrastructure enhancement, livelihood opportunities, and climate-resilient projects, saying it will pioneer progress in rural areas.

Speaking at a press conference, Sawant noted that the VB-G RAM G, under the revamped MGNREGA framework, aligns with the Viksit Bharat vision, emphasizing the creation of high-quality assets with assured results. He hailed the initiative, which benefits from a substantial funding model split between the Union and state governments.

The program promises to create sustainable infrastructure and guarantee 125 days of wage work annually. With a strong emphasis on village infrastructure, Sawant stressed the importance of pucca roads, community assets, and basic facilities while focusing on climate-resilient works and livelihood training to address environmental conditions and boost employment.

