Madras High Court Upholds Tradition at Thirupparankundram: Lamp Lighting Permitted

The Madras High Court's Madurai Division Bench reaffirmed on Tuesday the ruling of a single judge allowing the lighting of a lamp at 'Deepathoon' on Thirupparankundram hill.

The Division Bench, comprised of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, clarified in their judgment that the site where the stone pillar 'Deepathoon' is situated is the property of the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple.

Rama Ravikumar, the petitioner, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a triumph for the devotees of Lord Muruga.

(With inputs from agencies.)