Left Menu

Madras High Court Upholds Tradition at Thirupparankundram: Lamp Lighting Permitted

The Madras High Court's Madurai Division Bench affirmed a prior decision allowing lamp lighting at 'Deepathoon' on Thirupparankundram hill. Justices stated the location belongs to the Subramania Swamy Temple. Petitioner Rama Ravikumar hailed this as a win for Lord Muruga's devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:54 IST
Madras High Court Upholds Tradition at Thirupparankundram: Lamp Lighting Permitted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court's Madurai Division Bench reaffirmed on Tuesday the ruling of a single judge allowing the lighting of a lamp at 'Deepathoon' on Thirupparankundram hill.

The Division Bench, comprised of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, clarified in their judgment that the site where the stone pillar 'Deepathoon' is situated is the property of the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple.

Rama Ravikumar, the petitioner, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a triumph for the devotees of Lord Muruga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026