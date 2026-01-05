Korea-China Business Ties Strengthened with New MOUs

South Korea's Industry Ministry announced on Monday the signing of nine memorandums of understanding between South Korean and Chinese companies, marking a significant step in bilateral business cooperation.

The agreements span across various fields, including consumer goods, the content industry, and supply chain, highlighting the mutual interest in strengthening economic ties.

Among the participants were prominent companies like Alibaba International, Lenovo, and South Korean retailer Shinsegae, reflecting the robust business collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)