Korea-China Business Ties Strengthened with New MOUs
South Korea and China have fortified their business relationship through the signing of nine memorandums of understanding. Notable companies, including Alibaba International, Lenovo, and South Korean retailer Shinsegae, participated in this move to boost cooperation in consumer goods, the content industry, and the supply chain.
South Korea's Industry Ministry announced on Monday the signing of nine memorandums of understanding between South Korean and Chinese companies, marking a significant step in bilateral business cooperation.
The agreements span across various fields, including consumer goods, the content industry, and supply chain, highlighting the mutual interest in strengthening economic ties.
Among the participants were prominent companies like Alibaba International, Lenovo, and South Korean retailer Shinsegae, reflecting the robust business collaboration between the two nations.
