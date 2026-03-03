Left Menu

Suspicious Death of UP Booth Officer Sparks Murder Investigation

A 56-year-old Booth Level Officer from UP’s Kaushambi was found dead in the Yamuna, days after being reported missing. Identified as Krishna Babu Verma, his death is now a murder investigation following the discovery of a head injury. Police are actively pursuing leads to solve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:24 IST
Suspicious Death of UP Booth Officer Sparks Murder Investigation
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a 56-year-old Booth Level Officer from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered dead in the Yamuna River under suspicious circumstances. Krishna Babu Verma, who also served as an assistant teacher at Kanaili's Primary School, was reported missing before his body was found days later, trapped among stones along the riverbank.

Verma had attended school as usual on the morning of February 25 but failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person's report at Sarai Akil police station. After days of extensive search operations, his body surfaced on March 2, roiling the community with concerns over foul play.

A post-mortem examination revealed Verma suffered a fatal head injury implying he was murdered. Subsequently, police filed a murder case, intensifying investigations. Circle Officer Chayal Abhishek Singh assured the public that all necessary resources, including the Special Operations Group, are being utilized to unearth the truth and bring perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

 India
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
4
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026