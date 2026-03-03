Suspicious Death of UP Booth Officer Sparks Murder Investigation

In a shocking development, a 56-year-old Booth Level Officer from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered dead in the Yamuna River under suspicious circumstances. Krishna Babu Verma, who also served as an assistant teacher at Kanaili's Primary School, was reported missing before his body was found days later, trapped among stones along the riverbank.

Verma had attended school as usual on the morning of February 25 but failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person's report at Sarai Akil police station. After days of extensive search operations, his body surfaced on March 2, roiling the community with concerns over foul play.

A post-mortem examination revealed Verma suffered a fatal head injury implying he was murdered. Subsequently, police filed a murder case, intensifying investigations. Circle Officer Chayal Abhishek Singh assured the public that all necessary resources, including the Special Operations Group, are being utilized to unearth the truth and bring perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)