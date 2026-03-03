UPDATE 1-Rugby-England ring the changes with new back line for Italy test

England coach ‌Steve ​Borthwick has undertaken a major reshuffle of his back line among nine changes to his starting XV with Fin Smith at flyhalf and Seb Atkinson at centre for the Six Nations ‌Championship showdown with Italy in Rome on Saturday. Italy have never beaten England in 32 tests but may feel they have rarely had a better chance with home advantage, their own form on the rise and England's experimental line-up. England have lost their last two tests to ‌Scotland (31-20) and Ireland (42-21) to put the brakes on a 12-game winning run, and sit fourth in the Six Nations table ‌in a season when they had been expected to challenge for the title.

Borthwick has responded with wholesale changes in the backs with Tommy Freeman the only player retained from the Ireland loss, but he moves from the wing to outside centre. Two changes were forced by injury with scrumhalf Alex Mitchell (hamstring) and centre ⁠Ollie Lawrence (knee) ​missing, but others appear to have ⁠paid the price for a lacklustre campaign. Smith replaces George Ford, and fullback Freddie Steward and centre Fraser Dingwall were also left out. Elliot Daly replaces ⁠Steward, with wingers Cadan Murley and Tom Roebuck completing the back three. "We know the challenge Italy will bring at the Stadio Olimpico, and we've ​selected a team we believe will deliver the level of performance we're striving for," Borthwick said. Number eight Ben Earl will ⁠earn his 50th cap alongside Tom Curry and Guy Pepper in the back row.

"To reach 50 caps for England speaks volumes about Ben's professionalism and the consistency ⁠of ​his performances," Borthwick said. "He's an important leader within this group, someone who drives standards and brings energy every day. It's a wonderful achievement and one he should be very proud of."

Captain Maro Itoje and Alex Coles are in the second row, with ⁠props Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes either side of hooker Jamie George. Pepper, Coles and George all start as changes from the team ⁠that played Ireland.

England team: 15-Elliot ⁠Daly, 14-Tom Roebuck, 13-Tommy Freeman, 12-Seb Atkinson, 11-Cadan Murley, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Ben Spencer, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Guy Pepper, 5-Alex Coles, 4-Maro Itoje (captain), 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Jamie George, 1-Ellis Genge Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Bevan Rodd, ‌18-Trevor Davison, 19-Ollie ‌Chessum, 20-Sam Underhill, 21-Henry Pollock, 22-Jack van Poortvliet, 23-Marcus Smith.

