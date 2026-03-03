Left Menu

Gold Prices Drop Amid Strong Dollar and Middle East Tensions

Gold prices declined due to a stronger dollar and reduced prospects of an interest rate cut, amidst intensified inflation concerns and Middle East conflict. U.S. gold futures fell by 5.1%, while the strong dollar made bullion less affordable. Geopolitical tensions and strong oil prices also influenced the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, pressured by a robust U.S. dollar and diminishing expectations of an interest rate cut amidst growing inflation concerns exacerbated by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Spot gold was down 5.6% at $5,029.59 an ounce by 1450 GMT, following its over four-week high in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures dropped 5.1% to $5,041.50. According to Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, the decline in gold was due to a shift towards liquidity and cash, as evidenced by the strong dollar and rising bond yields.

A surge in the U.S. dollar, a rival to gold as a safe-haven asset, reached a one-month peak, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Meanwhile, geopolitical issues intensified as the Iran conflict escalated, impacting energy markets and stoking inflation fears, which further influenced gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

