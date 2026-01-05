Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Beer-Laden Lorry Overturns in Karnataka

A lorry transporting beer overturned after colliding with a car in Karnataka. The mishap resulted in the death of lorry driver Akhil Krishnan and the spillage of beer bottles. Police have started an investigation into the accident, which involved a negligent car driver.

An early morning collision near Iringadanpalli junction resulted in the overturning of a beer-laden lorry and the tragic death of its driver. The accident unfolded when the Karnataka-bound lorry collided with a Telangana-registered car, reportedly driven recklessly.

Police identified the deceased driver as Akhil Krishnan, a resident of Valiamram, Pulpally in Wayanad district. Following the collision, over 700 boxes of beer were scattered across the roadway, prompting a significant cleanup effort.

An investigation into the accident is underway, with a case registered against the negligent driver of the car. Meanwhile, local authorities have deployed 20 police personnel to secure the scene while awaiting clearance from the Excise Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

