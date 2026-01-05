Hundred Million Jobs Initiative: Empowering India's Workforce

A group of prominent industry leaders has launched the 'Hundred Million Jobs' initiative, targeting the creation of 100 million jobs in India over the coming decade. Announced on Monday, this national mission seeks to address the employment challenges facing the country despite its rapid economic expansion.

The initiative was spearheaded by Harish Mehta of Nasscom, A J Patel of The Indus Entrepreneurs, and K Yatish Rajawat of the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy. They emphasized that with an annual increase of 12 million people entering the workforce, India must generate 8-9 million jobs each year to harness its demographic potential.

Shifting the focus to entrepreneurship and reskilling, the mission aims to position job creation as a core economic metric. The enterprise is a coalition of industry, civil society, and government leaders, including Infosys' N R Narayana Murthy, and intends to strengthen local economies and promote widespread reskilling.