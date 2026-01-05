Bharat Coking Coal Sets Stage for 2026's First IPO
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, is set to launch its IPO on January 9 with a price band of Rs 21-23, valuing it at over Rs 10,700 crore. This marks the first IPO of 2026, amid India's ongoing divestment push in the coal sector.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), part of Coal India, is poised to launch an initial public offering (IPO) with a price range of Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share, aiming to raise Rs 1,071 crore.
The IPO, set to open on January 9 and close on January 13, will be closely watched by investors as an indicator of interest in public sector undertakings (PSUs) for the year 2026.
The offering is a strategic move by the government to divest from the coal sector while enhancing market transparency and value within Coal India's subsidiaries.