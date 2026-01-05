Bharat Coking Coal Sets Stage for 2026's First IPO

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), part of Coal India, is poised to launch an initial public offering (IPO) with a price range of Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share, aiming to raise Rs 1,071 crore.

The IPO, set to open on January 9 and close on January 13, will be closely watched by investors as an indicator of interest in public sector undertakings (PSUs) for the year 2026.

The offering is a strategic move by the government to divest from the coal sector while enhancing market transparency and value within Coal India's subsidiaries.