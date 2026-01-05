BCCL IPO Sparks Interest in Coal Sector's Market Debut
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a Coal India subsidiary, announces its Rs 1,071-crore initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 21-23 per share. The IPO signifies the start of public issues in 2026 and reflects the government's divestment strategy in the coal sector.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has set the stage for its initial public offering (IPO) by pricing shares at a range of Rs 21 to Rs 23 each.
The IPO, valued at Rs 1,071 crore, is part of a broader government plan to divest stakes in public sector enterprises within the coal industry.
With the listing slated for January 16, market observers will closely monitor this IPO as it gauges investors' interest in government-owned entities entering the stock market.
