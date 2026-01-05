Left Menu

Varvee Global Limited Expands Textile Horizons: A Strategic Move Beyond Denim

Varvee Global Limited, formerly Aarvee Denims and Exports, has increased its production capacity for non-denim fabrics by 6 lakh meters monthly. This expansion aligns with the company's strategic shift beyond denim and aims to meet rising demand while enhancing manufacturing capabilities and product innovation.

Varvee Global Limited, a major player in the textile industry, has announced a significant enhancement in its production capacity for non-denim fabrics, specifically shirting and suiting materials.

The company has succeeded in boosting its output by 6 lakh meters per month, increasing the total installed capacity from 12 lakh meters to 18 lakh meters per month. This effort is part of Varvee's strategy to diversify beyond denim under its new management.

Jaimin Kailash Gupta, the Managing Director, emphasized the importance of this expansion in meeting rising market demands and solidifying the company's position in the non-denim textile segment. Varvee's latest moves showcase its commitment to maintaining superior quality standards and operational excellence.

