Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

In a recent development, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has reported significant progress in restoring diplomatic relations with China. He further underscored the equal importance of maintaining ties with Japan, positioning both relationships as vital for Seoul.

During his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, issues surrounding nuclear-armed North Korea took center stage. Xi advised patience as part of the discussions, marking a key point in their dialogue on regional security.

President Lee shared these insights while addressing the South Korean media in Shanghai. His statements were broadcasted live, reflecting the strategic diplomatic position South Korea is navigating with its influential neighbors.