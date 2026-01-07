Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

A woman stands accused of scamming multiple cab drivers, refusing to pay fares after extensive rides and threatening them with police action in a dramatic tale unfolding in the city.

The latest incident involved cab driver Ziauddin, who filed a complaint against Jyoti Dalal, alleging that she booked a trip, borrowed money, enjoyed meals, and then refused to settle the fare. Ziauddin claimed she even threatened to frame him with false accusations.

Further investigations linked Dalal to prior scams involving a salon and another cab driver. Authorities have registered a case for fraud and other charges, promising prompt arrest as the probe continues.

