Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

A woman, Jyoti Dalal, allegedly scammed a cab driver by refusing to pay the fare after a lengthy ride and threatened police action against him. The driver, Ziauddin, reported the incident, leading to the discovery of Dalal's previous scams. An FIR has been filed against her for fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-01-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman stands accused of scamming multiple cab drivers, refusing to pay fares after extensive rides and threatening them with police action in a dramatic tale unfolding in the city.

The latest incident involved cab driver Ziauddin, who filed a complaint against Jyoti Dalal, alleging that she booked a trip, borrowed money, enjoyed meals, and then refused to settle the fare. Ziauddin claimed she even threatened to frame him with false accusations.

Further investigations linked Dalal to prior scams involving a salon and another cab driver. Authorities have registered a case for fraud and other charges, promising prompt arrest as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

