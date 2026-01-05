India's e-B-4 Visa Revolutionizes Business Travel for Chinese Entrepreneurs
India introduces the e-Production Investment Business Visa, known as the e-B-4 Visa, allowing Chinese businessmen to engage in specific business activities in India. The visa, launched on January 1, is accessible online without embassy visits and offers a stay of up to six months, responding to rising business travel demand.
India has unveiled a new e-Production Investment Business Visa, named the e-B-4 Visa, facilitating Chinese entrepreneurs involved in business activities like equipment installation and commissioning.
According to recent information on the Indian Embassy's website, the e-B-4 Visa was introduced on January 1 and allows online applications, bypassing the need for embassy visits.
This initiative addresses the increasing demand for business travel to India, offering a processing time of 45 to 50 days and permitting a six-month stay for eligible applicants.
