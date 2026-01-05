Uchit Singhal Receives Prestigious Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

Uchit Singhal, the Northern Railway's Jammu division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, has been selected for the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar. This award, recognizing exemplary service, will be presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in 2025.

The award ceremony is set for January 9 in New Delhi, where over 100 outstanding railway employees from diverse zones across India will be honored for their exceptional contributions.

Singhal is being lauded for his transformative efforts that have significantly improved commercial and passenger services in the Jammu division, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last January.

(With inputs from agencies.)