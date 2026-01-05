Left Menu

Uchit Singhal Receives Prestigious Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

Uchit Singhal, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of northern railway’s Jammu division, has been selected for the 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar'. He is recognized for unprecedented improvements and innovations in commercial and passenger services. The award ceremony is scheduled for January 9 in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:24 IST
Uchit Singhal Receives Prestigious Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar
  • Country:
  • India

Uchit Singhal, the Northern Railway's Jammu division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, has been selected for the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar. This award, recognizing exemplary service, will be presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in 2025.

The award ceremony is set for January 9 in New Delhi, where over 100 outstanding railway employees from diverse zones across India will be honored for their exceptional contributions.

Singhal is being lauded for his transformative efforts that have significantly improved commercial and passenger services in the Jammu division, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers

INS Chilka's Grand Passing Out Parade: A New Wave of Agniveers

 India
2
Minnesota Gov. Walz Ends Reelection Bid Amidst Political Turmoil

Minnesota Gov. Walz Ends Reelection Bid Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence Focus

Zelenskyy's Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Security Amid Ukraine's Defence F...

 Ukraine
4
Iran's Tension with U.S. Amplifies Amid New Unrest

Iran's Tension with U.S. Amplifies Amid New Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026