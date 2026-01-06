Western Railway Initiates Critical Trials for 18-Coach Train Expansion

The Western Railway is poised to transform suburban travel with trials of 18-coach trains scheduled later this month, officials reported. These trials mark a significant step from the current 12-coach operations dominating the network in Mumbai.

Set for January 14 and 15, the tests will take place on the Virar-Dahanu Road section in Palghar district. Officials highlight that more than 75 lakh passengers rely on over 3,000 suburban services daily, underscoring the need for expansion.

The evaluations will include Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) and Coupler Force (CF) tests, crucial safety checks for these longer trains. Two train rakes, equipped with Bombardier and Medha systems, will be tested at speeds of 110 kmph and 105 kmph respectively.