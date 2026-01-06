Left Menu

Western Railway Initiates Critical Trials for 18-Coach Train Expansion

Western Railway is set to trial 18-coach suburban trains in Mumbai, aiming to upgrade from the existing 12-coach system. Tests on Virar-Dahanu Road will assess safety with emergency braking distance and coupler force evaluations. The trials involve trains equipped with Bombardier and Medha systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:58 IST
Western Railway Initiates Critical Trials for 18-Coach Train Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway is poised to transform suburban travel with trials of 18-coach trains scheduled later this month, officials reported. These trials mark a significant step from the current 12-coach operations dominating the network in Mumbai.

Set for January 14 and 15, the tests will take place on the Virar-Dahanu Road section in Palghar district. Officials highlight that more than 75 lakh passengers rely on over 3,000 suburban services daily, underscoring the need for expansion.

The evaluations will include Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) and Coupler Force (CF) tests, crucial safety checks for these longer trains. Two train rakes, equipped with Bombardier and Medha systems, will be tested at speeds of 110 kmph and 105 kmph respectively.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

 India
2
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
4
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026