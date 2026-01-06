Ramesh Juneja Takes Helm at India's Leather Export Council
Ramesh Juneja is the new chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE). Previously vice-chairman, he replaces R K Jalan. India's leather exports grew by 1% during April-November 2025, with the EU and US being the major markets. CLE is eyeing bilateral trade deals to boost exports significantly.
- Country:
- India
Ramesh Juneja has ascended to the position of chairman at the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), following in the footsteps of Kanpur's R K Jalan, whom he replaces. Previously serving as the council's vice-chairman, Juneja is also known as the promoter of the Kolkata-based JC Group.
During the April to November 2025 window, India's leather and footwear exports recorded a modest 1% increase, totaling USD 3.3 million. The principal markets for these exports are the European Union and the United States, capturing 55% and 22% of the market, respectively, with the rest distributed among countries including the UK, Australia, Canada, and several others.
With the aim of expanding its reach, the council is optimistic about negotiating bilateral trade agreements with the EU and the US. Such deals could catapult India's leather export figures from the current USD 5.5 billion to an ambitious USD 14 billion in the next 3-5 years, encompassing both leather and non-leather goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cultural Symphony: China-Cambodia's Harmonious Ties
Dubstep® and Abhay Deol: A Harmonious Blend of Technology and Culture
Urgent Call for Action: Rising Targeted Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Ukraine's Diplomatic and Defense Strategies in Focus at Paris Peace Summit
Suraj Estate Developers Achieves Swift Sales Success with One Business Bay in Mumbai