Ramesh Juneja Takes Helm at India's Leather Export Council

Ramesh Juneja is the new chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE). Previously vice-chairman, he replaces R K Jalan. India's leather exports grew by 1% during April-November 2025, with the EU and US being the major markets. CLE is eyeing bilateral trade deals to boost exports significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:16 IST
Ramesh Juneja has ascended to the position of chairman at the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), following in the footsteps of Kanpur's R K Jalan, whom he replaces. Previously serving as the council's vice-chairman, Juneja is also known as the promoter of the Kolkata-based JC Group.

During the April to November 2025 window, India's leather and footwear exports recorded a modest 1% increase, totaling USD 3.3 million. The principal markets for these exports are the European Union and the United States, capturing 55% and 22% of the market, respectively, with the rest distributed among countries including the UK, Australia, Canada, and several others.

With the aim of expanding its reach, the council is optimistic about negotiating bilateral trade agreements with the EU and the US. Such deals could catapult India's leather export figures from the current USD 5.5 billion to an ambitious USD 14 billion in the next 3-5 years, encompassing both leather and non-leather goods.

