Quality Revolution: Transforming India's Standards with BIS

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to develop new standards swiftly and modernize testing labs. Focusing on high-quality production, the BIS plays a crucial role in promoting reliable products. The government aims to make 'Made in India' synonymous with quality and competitiveness globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:07 IST
Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to expedite the development of new standards and modernize testing labs to guarantee quality products and services. Addressing BIS's 79th foundation day, Joshi emphasized the significance of high standards in manufacturing, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of quality and reliability for every citizen.

Joshi highlighted the BIS's evolution since 1947, underscoring its role in shaping India's quality landscape across diverse sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. The introduction of the BIS Act 2016 established the bureau as India's national standards body, focusing on preventing the circulation of substandard products and boosting domestic production.

Urging a nationwide movement for quality consciousness, Joshi stressed the need for the industry to inherently produce goods meeting certain standards, enhancing the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. He noted that BIS should continue refining its processes and equipment to keep pace with national priorities, with nearly 23,700 standards already harmonized with global benchmarks.

