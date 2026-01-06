Leo Dryfruits Expands Market Reach with Apna Bazaar Tie-Up

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited has secured approval to market its premium dry fruits and spices through Apna Bazaar stores. This move is expected to enhance the company's presence in the organized cooperative retail sector, boosting both revenue and brand visibility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The strategic initiative aligns with Leo Dryfruits' long-term objectives, including scaling its premium product range by leveraging sourcing capabilities and processing strengths. Chairman and Managing Director Kaushik Shah emphasized the importance of this step in strengthening their B2C segment strategy, complemented by existing operations with large hotel brands and national canteens.

Leo Dryfruits, known for its high-quality offerings under brands like Vandu and FRYD Foods, recorded substantial financial growth in H1 FY26. The company's revenue jumped by 199%, while EBITDA and PAT also saw significant increases, highlighting strong operational execution. Certified in quality and food safety, Leo remains committed to quality and customer satisfaction.

