Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's railway network faces a daunting challenge of reconstruction after the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone led to widespread flooding and landslides, claiming over 600 lives and obliterating significant portions of the island nation's train tracks.

Deputy Transport Minister Prasanna Gunasena divulged that more than USD 320 million is essential to restore the railway lines in the Central Province and Hill Country. The initial effort has managed to reopen parts of the network, but extensive funding is still needed for complete repairs.

Severe damage has necessitated a total overhaul of the signal network, while substantial investment is required for the rehabilitation of major bridges and track segments. In response, Sri Lanka has turned to China for essential financial support to expedite the restoration of this critical infrastructure.