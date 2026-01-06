Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka faces a mammoth task of restoring its railway network after Cyclone Ditwah caused massive destruction and loss of life. Officials report over USD 320 million is needed to fully repair tracks in heavily affected regions, with an appeal to China for financial assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:59 IST
Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's railway network faces a daunting challenge of reconstruction after the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone led to widespread flooding and landslides, claiming over 600 lives and obliterating significant portions of the island nation's train tracks.

Deputy Transport Minister Prasanna Gunasena divulged that more than USD 320 million is essential to restore the railway lines in the Central Province and Hill Country. The initial effort has managed to reopen parts of the network, but extensive funding is still needed for complete repairs.

Severe damage has necessitated a total overhaul of the signal network, while substantial investment is required for the rehabilitation of major bridges and track segments. In response, Sri Lanka has turned to China for essential financial support to expedite the restoration of this critical infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

 India
2
Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

 Global
3
Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case

Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case

 India
4
Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026