Abdullah Urges Swift Restoration of J&K Statehood

Ruling National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, voiced significant concern on Sunday over the prolonged delay in reinstating full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement, Abdullah emphasized that the state's populace has shown patience and trust in democratic institutions, yet the promise of statehood restoration remains unfulfilled. He urged that statehood is a constitutional right, embodying the people's democratic aspirations and identity.

Abdullah called on the Centre to promptly honor its promises and take definitive actions to reinstate full statehood, thereby enhancing democratic governance, accountability, and empowering elected officials to better address public issues. He stressed that protecting democratic rights and constitutional guarantees is crucial for the enduring peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir.

