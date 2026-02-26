Restoration Hopes Strain Forts Amid Manpower Shortage in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, historic forts Taltam and Dharur have been allocated nearly Rs 21 crore for conservation, yet preservation efforts remain stalled by a lack of manpower and funding for regular maintenance. The state archaeology department faces challenges in adequately staffing and guarding monuments, an official revealed.

Assistant Director of the department, Jaya Wahane, disclosed that while Taltam Fort in Sillod and Dharur Fort in Beed district have received Rs 10 crore and Rs 11 crore respectively, staffing shortages threaten preservation. Only 34 guards are available for nearly 200 monuments spread over eight districts.

This funding will address structural restorations to prevent illegal entry, with Taltam focusing on its fortification walls and Dharur on collapsed sections. However, Wahane emphasizes the urgent need for more staff and an annual maintenance budget to ensure the forts' longevity.

