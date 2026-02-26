In a bold demonstration, Congress MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly expressed their dissent towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, accusing him of compromising national interests through the India-US trade agreement. Donning identical white T-shirts with the slogan ''PM is compromised,'' legislators made a conspicuous statement during House proceedings, visibly opposing the Prime Minister.

The protest, which saw Congress MLAs congregating at the Assembly's main entrance, was characterized by placard display and slogan shouting, articulating their concerns about the trade deal's potential negative impact on Indian farmers and small traders. The legislators voiced suspicions that Modi's dealings have left essential sectors vulnerable to external influences.

Congress MLA Amin Kagzi highlighted allegations brought to light by recent international disclosures, claiming these revelations demand answers from the Prime Minister. Kagzi also stated allegations of Modi being pressured by the Epstein files, suggesting that national agricultural policies are steered away from their intended assurances under the current government.