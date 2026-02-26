Left Menu

Protest Provokes Questions on Modi's Trade Deal Compromises

Congress MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly protested against Prime Minister Modi, alleging the India-US trade deal compromises farmers and small traders. Wearing protest t-shirts, they voiced fears over international disclosures implicating Modi, suggesting the agreement pressures Indian agriculture negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:37 IST
Protest Provokes Questions on Modi's Trade Deal Compromises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration, Congress MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly expressed their dissent towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, accusing him of compromising national interests through the India-US trade agreement. Donning identical white T-shirts with the slogan ''PM is compromised,'' legislators made a conspicuous statement during House proceedings, visibly opposing the Prime Minister.

The protest, which saw Congress MLAs congregating at the Assembly's main entrance, was characterized by placard display and slogan shouting, articulating their concerns about the trade deal's potential negative impact on Indian farmers and small traders. The legislators voiced suspicions that Modi's dealings have left essential sectors vulnerable to external influences.

Congress MLA Amin Kagzi highlighted allegations brought to light by recent international disclosures, claiming these revelations demand answers from the Prime Minister. Kagzi also stated allegations of Modi being pressured by the Epstein files, suggesting that national agricultural policies are steered away from their intended assurances under the current government.

TRENDING

1
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
2
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global
3
Europe's Balancing Act: A Call for Yuan Appreciation

Europe's Balancing Act: A Call for Yuan Appreciation

 Global
4
LSEG to Launch Multibillion-Pound Share Buyback

LSEG to Launch Multibillion-Pound Share Buyback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026