NCERT row: SC warns of serious action if directions on blanket ban on book are defied in any form.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
NCERT row: SC warns of serious action if directions on blanket ban on book are defied in any form.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chapter row: SC issues show cause notice to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken.
NCERT book row: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tenders in SC unconditional, unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of education.
Education Ministry directs NCERT to hold circulation of controversial textbook about corruption in judiciary following controversy: Officials.
Empowering Tomorrow: Assam’s Leap in Women's Higher Education
Rouble Nagi: Catalyst for Change in Education