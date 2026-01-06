Left Menu

India's Ambitious PPP Pipeline: Over Rs 17 Lakh Crore Investment Unveiled

The Finance Ministry has announced an extensive Public Private Partnership (PPP) pipeline, featuring 852 projects across India worth over Rs 17 lakh crore. Commencing in FY26, the initiative aims to enhance investor participation by offering early insights into potential projects, covering national ministries and 20 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:21 IST
India's Ambitious PPP Pipeline: Over Rs 17 Lakh Crore Investment Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has unveiled a three-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) pipeline comprising 852 projects valued at over Rs 17 lakh crore. The initiative will span across central ministries and states, shaping India's future infrastructure.

The Department of Economic Affairs spearheads this project pipeline, set to commence in the fiscal year 2026. Announced during the Union Budget 2025-26, the initiative aims to provide stakeholders with early visibility for informed investment and planning.

Key sectors like road transport, power, and railways take precedence, with Andhra Pradesh leading among states with 270 planned projects. This initiative represents a significant step in collaborative infrastructure development across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijayvargiya meets BJP's organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma

Vijayvargiya meets BJP's organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma

 India
2
Eternal gets two GST demand orders with interest, penalty worth Rs 27.56 cr

Eternal gets two GST demand orders with interest, penalty worth Rs 27.56 cr

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Shelling rocks Syria's Aleppo as clashes intensify between government, Kurdish fighters

UPDATE 2-Shelling rocks Syria's Aleppo as clashes intensify between governme...

 Global
4
Volkswagen to pause production in Emden due to winter storm

Volkswagen to pause production in Emden due to winter storm

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026