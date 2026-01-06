India's Ambitious PPP Pipeline: Over Rs 17 Lakh Crore Investment Unveiled
The Finance Ministry has announced an extensive Public Private Partnership (PPP) pipeline, featuring 852 projects across India worth over Rs 17 lakh crore. Commencing in FY26, the initiative aims to enhance investor participation by offering early insights into potential projects, covering national ministries and 20 states.
The Finance Ministry has unveiled a three-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) pipeline comprising 852 projects valued at over Rs 17 lakh crore. The initiative will span across central ministries and states, shaping India's future infrastructure.
The Department of Economic Affairs spearheads this project pipeline, set to commence in the fiscal year 2026. Announced during the Union Budget 2025-26, the initiative aims to provide stakeholders with early visibility for informed investment and planning.
Key sectors like road transport, power, and railways take precedence, with Andhra Pradesh leading among states with 270 planned projects. This initiative represents a significant step in collaborative infrastructure development across the nation.
