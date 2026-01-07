US Oil CEOs Set to Engage with White House on Venezuelan Investments
U.S. oil company executives are anticipated to meet with White House officials to discuss potential investments in Venezuela. While plans for the meeting are still being finalized, it is expected to take place by Thursday, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
US oil executives are poised to visit the White House before the week concludes, with discussions centered on potential investments in Venezuela.
According to three sources familiar with the plans, the timing and specifics of the meeting are still being ironed out.
Journalists Jarrett Renshaw, Erin Banco, and Shariq Khan reported on this upcoming event, with editing by Franklin Paul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
