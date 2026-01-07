Heroic Escape: Bus Fire in East Godavari

A Visakhapatnam-bound bus caught fire near the Gaman Bridge toll plaza in East Godavari district, police confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred early in the morning as the bus approached the toll plaza.

All 10 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated due to the driver's quick thinking. The bus, engulfed in flames after a suspected dynamo fault, caused no injuries or casualties.

Authorities are conducting a technical inspection to determine the exact cause, while alternative transport was arranged for passengers. Traffic regulation is ongoing at the scene.