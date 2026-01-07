Left Menu

Heroic Escape: Bus Fire in East Godavari

A Visakhapatnam-bound bus caught fire near the Gaman Bridge toll plaza, East Godavari district. Thanks to the driver's quick actions, all 10 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. The fire, caused by a suspected dynamo fault, was contained without injuries. Alternative transport was arranged for the passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:40 IST
A Visakhapatnam-bound bus caught fire near the Gaman Bridge toll plaza in East Godavari district, police confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred early in the morning as the bus approached the toll plaza.

All 10 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated due to the driver's quick thinking. The bus, engulfed in flames after a suspected dynamo fault, caused no injuries or casualties.

Authorities are conducting a technical inspection to determine the exact cause, while alternative transport was arranged for passengers. Traffic regulation is ongoing at the scene.

