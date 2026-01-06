Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue
The Supreme Court criticized the Commission of Air Quality Management for seeking a delay in addressing the issue of closing or relocating toll plazas at Delhi borders, which contributes to traffic congestion and pollution. The court directed the CAQM to prioritize finding long-term solutions to pollution problems.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished the central pollution watchdog for procrastinating on resolving the toll plaza congestion issue at Delhi's borders, which exacerbates the city's pollution woes.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pushed for swift action from the Commission of Air Quality Management, instructing them to hold a crucial meeting within two weeks with environmental experts.
The court underscored the need for immediate identification of pollution causes and criticized the CAQM for deferring essential decisions. They demanded robust, phased solutions, including the urgent examination of heavy vehicle contributions to the problem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CAQM is failing in doing its duty: SC on air pollution issue.
Air pollution: SC raps CAQM for seeking 2-month adjournment on issue of temporary closure or relocation of toll plazas at Delhi borders.
SC directs CAQM to convene meeting of experts in 2 weeks, submit report on major causes of worsening pollution.
Supreme Court Rebukes CAQM for Inaction on Toll Plaza Pollution
Air pollution: SC directs Commission for Air Quality Management to start considering long-term solutions in phased manner.