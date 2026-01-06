Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

The Supreme Court criticized the Commission of Air Quality Management for seeking a delay in addressing the issue of closing or relocating toll plazas at Delhi borders, which contributes to traffic congestion and pollution. The court directed the CAQM to prioritize finding long-term solutions to pollution problems.

Updated: 06-01-2026 17:26 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished the central pollution watchdog for procrastinating on resolving the toll plaza congestion issue at Delhi's borders, which exacerbates the city's pollution woes.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pushed for swift action from the Commission of Air Quality Management, instructing them to hold a crucial meeting within two weeks with environmental experts.

The court underscored the need for immediate identification of pollution causes and criticized the CAQM for deferring essential decisions. They demanded robust, phased solutions, including the urgent examination of heavy vehicle contributions to the problem.

