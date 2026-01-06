Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action on Toll Plazas Amid Delhi Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court criticized the Commission of Air Quality Management for its delayed response in tackling the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. The court mandated consideration of long-term solutions and demanded immediate attention to traffic congestion at toll plazas on Delhi borders.

In a sharp critique, the Supreme Court admonished the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its sluggish response to the escalating pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. The court was dissatisfied with the CAQM's lack of urgency in addressing the deteriorating Air Quality Index and the congestion at toll plazas on Delhi borders.

The Supreme Court emphasized the critical need for immediate identification of pollution sources and long-term solutions, dismissing the CAQM's request for a two-month extension. The court insisted on a prompt expert meeting to draft strategies that would alleviate the crisis, including potential relocation or closure of toll plazas.

Expressing frustration, the bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, demanded action rather than reports lacking concrete plans. The court iterated the necessity of phasing in solutions responsibly, warning against hasty measures like a universal switch to electric vehicles without assessing broader impacts.

