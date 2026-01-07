Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Gears Up With 59,095 Buses for Pongal Festive Rush

The Tamil Nadu government plans to operate 59,095 buses to manage the Pongal festive rush, according to Transport Minister S S Sivasankar. Special arrangements include 10,245 additional buses from Chennai. For the return journey, 25,008 buses will operate. Ticket reservations are available through multiple online channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:58 IST
The Tamil Nadu government is set to address the Pongal festive rush by deploying a fleet of 59,095 buses, as announced by state Transport Minister S S Sivasankar. This move aims to ensure smooth transit across the state during the celebrations.

A consultative meeting, chaired by Sivasankar, focused on the logistics of operating these buses, including the deployment of 10,245 additional buses from January 9 to 14, above the regular 2,092 daily scheduled buses from Chennai to various destinations.

On the return journey, from January 16 to 19, 25,008 buses will operate across key routes. Ticket reservations are facilitated through the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation's mobile app and website. A 24/7 control room and toll-free complaint numbers will ensure passenger support and address issues like fare discrepancies.

