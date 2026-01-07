Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Glow by Kirtilals, a leading name in contemporary natural diamond jewelry, has rolled out an enticing new campaign dubbed 'Fly to Phuket'. This initiative ingeniously marries fine diamond jewelry with creative consumer engagement, promising an unforgettable getaway to the enchanting island of Phuket.

Participants in the campaign, upon purchasing pieces from the Glow by Kirtilals collection, can compete in a unique slogan contest. The grand prize? A lavish couple's travel package to Phuket, known for its picturesque beaches and vibrant culture. The campaign champions themes of love, self-expression, and cherishing life's precious moments – all complemented by dazzling jewels and unforgettable experiences.

To further sweeten the deal, Glow by Kirtilals is offering tempting discounts: a 20% reduction on making charges and 26% off on diamond value for a limited period. With winners to be announced in February, customers are encouraged to let their creativity shine through in the slogan contest for a shot at this romantic adventure.

