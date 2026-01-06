Tragic Loss: Nikitha Godishala's Family Seeks Justice and Repatriation

Nikitha Godishala's family is urging U.S. authorities to issue an international arrest warrant for Arjun Sharma, the suspect in her alleged murder, to expedite his arrest. Godishala's relatives are coordinating with U.S. officials to bring her remains back to Hyderabad, according to a family member on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, originally from Ellicott City, was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police discovered her body with stab wounds in Columbia, Maryland, at the apartment of her former roommate, Arjun Sharma, aged 26.

A warrant for Sharma's arrest on charges of first and second-degree murder has been issued, citing his involvement in the killing. He is believed to have fled to India. The Indian Embassy in Washington DC is assisting Godishala's family with the necessary consular services and following up with local authorities.

