Tragic Loss: Nikitha Godishala's Family Seeks Justice and Repatriation

Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman in the US, was found dead in her ex-roommate's apartment. Her family urges authorities for an international arrest warrant against the suspect, Arjun Sharma, now reportedly in India. Efforts are underway to repatriate her remains to Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nikitha Godishala's family is urging U.S. authorities to issue an international arrest warrant for Arjun Sharma, the suspect in her alleged murder, to expedite his arrest. Godishala's relatives are coordinating with U.S. officials to bring her remains back to Hyderabad, according to a family member on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, originally from Ellicott City, was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police discovered her body with stab wounds in Columbia, Maryland, at the apartment of her former roommate, Arjun Sharma, aged 26.

A warrant for Sharma's arrest on charges of first and second-degree murder has been issued, citing his involvement in the killing. He is believed to have fled to India. The Indian Embassy in Washington DC is assisting Godishala's family with the necessary consular services and following up with local authorities.

