Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

Avelo Airlines, the Texas-based budget airline, announced on Wednesday its decision to discontinue deportation flights for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by late January, with plans to close its Arizona base. The company cited increased costs and operational complexity as primary reasons for this strategic shift.

Despite considering the opportunity too valuable initially, Avelo faced significant backlash from its customers and employees over its contract with the Trump administration to operate these flights. Avelo admitted that the expected steady revenue from this program was not realized, as operational challenges outweighed any short-term financial gains.

By January 27, Avelo will shut down its Mesa, Arizona, base, which hosted three aircraft for charter-only deportation flights. This decision follows the carrier's record of transporting 2.6 million passengers in 2025, marking an 11% increase over the previous year. The company reported that boycott calls did not affect its business operation.