Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges
Avelo Airlines, a budget carrier, will cease deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security by January, closing its Arizona base due to high costs and complexity. Despite initial revenue expectations, the program didn't provide enough consistent revenue, facing backlash from customers and employees.
Avelo Airlines, the Texas-based budget airline, announced on Wednesday its decision to discontinue deportation flights for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by late January, with plans to close its Arizona base. The company cited increased costs and operational complexity as primary reasons for this strategic shift.
Despite considering the opportunity too valuable initially, Avelo faced significant backlash from its customers and employees over its contract with the Trump administration to operate these flights. Avelo admitted that the expected steady revenue from this program was not realized, as operational challenges outweighed any short-term financial gains.
By January 27, Avelo will shut down its Mesa, Arizona, base, which hosted three aircraft for charter-only deportation flights. This decision follows the carrier's record of transporting 2.6 million passengers in 2025, marking an 11% increase over the previous year. The company reported that boycott calls did not affect its business operation.
ALSO READ
JNU Controversy: Student Protests Spark Outrage Amid Political Backlash
Security Council Convenes Amid Venezuelan Turmoil: U.S. Faces Global Backlash
Global Backlash: International Reactions to U.S. Military Strikes in Venezuela
Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: Diplomatic Backlash and International Law Concerns
Kerala Freezes K-TET Order Amid Supreme Court Verdict Backlash