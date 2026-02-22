Left Menu

Huckabee's Controversial Remarks Stir Global Backlash

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, faced international backlash after suggesting Israel has a biblical right to much of the Middle East. His comments were criticized as dangerous by multiple countries, which emphasized respect for international law. The U.S. Embassy clarified that Huckabee's view doesn't represent U.S. policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:23 IST
Comments by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, suggesting that Israel holds a biblical right to expansive Middle Eastern territories, sparked international condemnation over the weekend. Countries across the region labeled his remarks as "dangerous and inflammatory." Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, is well-known for his unwavering support of Israel and his defense of Jewish settlements in the West Bank—territory Palestinians envision for their future state.

Most countries consider these settlements illegal following Israel's capture of the areas during the 1967 war. However, Israel counters this with biblical and historical claims to the land. During an interview with Tucker Carlson in Israel, Huckabee addressed Israel's right to exist, referencing Jewish historical ties to the land described in Genesis.

Huckabee's comments drew a joint statement from countries including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, denouncing his view as a serious threat to regional stability and a violation of international law. An official from the U.S. Embassy clarified that Huckabee's statements did not reflect a shift in U.S. policy, and Israeli officials have yet to publicly respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

