Dubai Hosts Global AYUSH Conference to Highlight Traditional Medicine Innovations

Dubai is hosting the International AYUSH Conference in February 2026, emphasizing traditional medicine as a viable healthcare alternative. The event includes global experts in Ayurveda, Yoga, and more, with participation from over 35 countries. The theme focuses on evidence-based interventions in mind-body health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Dubai is gearing up to host the International AYUSH Conference in February 2026, spotlighting traditional medicine as a credible healthcare alternative. The event will merge diverse traditional practices like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, drawing experts and policymakers worldwide, according to a statement from the Indian consulate in Dubai.

Organized by the Science India Forum and World Ayurveda Foundation, the conference will run from February 15-17 under the patronage of India's Ministry of AYUSH and the Consulate General of India, Dubai. The conference aims to emphasize AYUSH's role as a dependable healthcare system for various diseases.

Over 1,200 delegates from more than 35 countries are expected to attend, reflecting ministerial-level interest from India's government. The theme centers on Evidence-based AYUSH Interventions in Mind-Body Health, showcasing global insights and strategies for advancing traditional medicine.

