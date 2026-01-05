Dubai Hosts Global AYUSH Conference to Highlight Traditional Medicine Innovations

Dubai is gearing up to host the International AYUSH Conference in February 2026, spotlighting traditional medicine as a credible healthcare alternative. The event will merge diverse traditional practices like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, drawing experts and policymakers worldwide, according to a statement from the Indian consulate in Dubai.

Organized by the Science India Forum and World Ayurveda Foundation, the conference will run from February 15-17 under the patronage of India's Ministry of AYUSH and the Consulate General of India, Dubai. The conference aims to emphasize AYUSH's role as a dependable healthcare system for various diseases.

Over 1,200 delegates from more than 35 countries are expected to attend, reflecting ministerial-level interest from India's government. The theme centers on Evidence-based AYUSH Interventions in Mind-Body Health, showcasing global insights and strategies for advancing traditional medicine.