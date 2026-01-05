Dubai Hosts Global AYUSH Conference to Highlight Traditional Medicine Innovations
Dubai is hosting the International AYUSH Conference in February 2026, emphasizing traditional medicine as a viable healthcare alternative. The event includes global experts in Ayurveda, Yoga, and more, with participation from over 35 countries. The theme focuses on evidence-based interventions in mind-body health.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai is gearing up to host the International AYUSH Conference in February 2026, spotlighting traditional medicine as a credible healthcare alternative. The event will merge diverse traditional practices like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, drawing experts and policymakers worldwide, according to a statement from the Indian consulate in Dubai.
Organized by the Science India Forum and World Ayurveda Foundation, the conference will run from February 15-17 under the patronage of India's Ministry of AYUSH and the Consulate General of India, Dubai. The conference aims to emphasize AYUSH's role as a dependable healthcare system for various diseases.
Over 1,200 delegates from more than 35 countries are expected to attend, reflecting ministerial-level interest from India's government. The theme centers on Evidence-based AYUSH Interventions in Mind-Body Health, showcasing global insights and strategies for advancing traditional medicine.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- AYUSH
- conference
- traditional medicine
- healthcare
- Ayurveda
- Yoga
- global event
- science
- wellness
ALSO READ
Celebrating the Spiritual Legacy of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda
Healthcare a priority for Delhi govt; 6.72 lakh Ayushman health cards issued, 283 Arogya Mandir opened in 10 months: LG V K Saxena.
Rajasthan Expands Healthcare Horizon with Nationwide Free Treatment
Dr. Mahboob Sadal Khan: Pioneering Global Healthcare from Rajasthan
Union Health Minister Pushes for Enhanced Public Healthcare Initiatives