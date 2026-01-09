Revamping Mining: Urban Mineral Extraction and India’s Geopolitical Influence

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy underscored the urgency for India to speed up the operationalisation of mines, pushing for urban mining to satisfy the increasing domestic necessity for critical minerals. Speaking at the 'Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shivir - 2026,' he highlighted the rapid evolution of the global mining ecosystem.

Reddy called for a comprehensive strategy in the mining sector, focusing on refining, recycling, and reprocessing, amidst changing geopolitics and rising mineral demand. He urged for collaborations between state and central governments to enhance the mining value chain's efficiency.

With a focus on technology, policy reforms, and skilled manpower, Reddy illustrated the advancements within the sector, citing India's growing exploration and production statistics. The initiative aims at making India a mining powerhouse while leveraging urban mining opportunities for critical mineral extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)