Navi Mumbai's Digital-First Airport: A New Era in Connectivity

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is taking extensive steps to ensure seamless digital connectivity for passengers and transport partners. The newly operational greenfield airport has designed a multi-layered strategy focusing on infrastructure policy and operational planning to overcome connectivity hurdles within its terminal areas.

The airport, operated by Adani Group-CIDCO, faced criticism from telecom bodies over access to rights-of-way and pricing. However, it has proposed consistent rate structures with Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to maintain fair infrastructure fees for Telecom Service Providers, addressing the concerns raised by the telcos.

Visible login instructions on digital screens, physical standees with internet access steps, and designated warden assistance enhance the passenger experience. Additionally, educational videos and collaborations with taxi services ensure efficient solutions even during connectivity disruptions, reflecting NMIA's commitment as a digital-first transit hub.