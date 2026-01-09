Uttar Pradesh: The New Defence Manufacturing Powerhouse
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a major defence manufacturing hub, with significant investments and self-reliance in weapons production. The state aims for further economic growth and job creation. The Leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is pivotal in this transformation.
Uttar Pradesh is rapidly evolving into a central hub for defence manufacturing, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. With investments exceeding Rs 34,000 crore in infrastructure across six strategic nodes, the state is pivoting towards self-reliance in weapons production. This marks a significant milestone in India's defence sector, which is moving away from foreign dependence.
During an event inaugurating Ashok Leyland's new electric vehicle manufacturing plant, Singh highlighted the state's transformation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Defence Minister stated that firms are now manufacturing weapons, missiles, and other defence equipment domestically, with the defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh playing a vital role.
Singh praised the 'double-engine' governance model, crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership for policy reforms and project clearances. These efforts have not only attracted massive investments but also laid the groundwork for employment opportunities and sustainable economic growth, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a beacon of development and stability.
