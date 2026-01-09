Flights Canceled Amid Iranian Protests and Internet Blackout

Amid a growing wave of protests in Iran, at least 17 flights on flydubai, scheduled between Dubai and major Iranian cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad, have been canceled, according to the Dubai Airports website.

The cancellation aligns with a nationwide internet blackout reported on Thursday, which extended into Friday as Iranian authorities acted to curb the escalating demonstrations. These protests, sparked by economic grievances, began in late December and have significantly impacted the nation.

A spokesperson from flydubai confirmed the cancellations, stating that the airline is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust its flight schedule as necessary. Similar actions were observed with other carriers; Turkish Airlines, Turkey's Ajet, and Pegasus Airlines also canceled numerous flights. Additionally, flights from Qatar's Doha to Tehran were affected, as indicated by Hamad International Airport's website.