Flights Canceled Amid Iranian Protests and Internet Blackout

Flight disruptions occurred as numerous airlines, including flydubai, canceled trips to Iranian cities due to widespread protests and an internet blackout in Iran. The unrest, fueled by economic hardship, led to tightened security as authorities attempted to quell the demonstrations, impacting air travel across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a growing wave of protests in Iran, at least 17 flights on flydubai, scheduled between Dubai and major Iranian cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad, have been canceled, according to the Dubai Airports website.

The cancellation aligns with a nationwide internet blackout reported on Thursday, which extended into Friday as Iranian authorities acted to curb the escalating demonstrations. These protests, sparked by economic grievances, began in late December and have significantly impacted the nation.

A spokesperson from flydubai confirmed the cancellations, stating that the airline is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust its flight schedule as necessary. Similar actions were observed with other carriers; Turkish Airlines, Turkey's Ajet, and Pegasus Airlines also canceled numerous flights. Additionally, flights from Qatar's Doha to Tehran were affected, as indicated by Hamad International Airport's website.

