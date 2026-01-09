Iran's Internet Blackout Amid Unrest

In a bid to quell escalating protests, Iran has dramatically restricted internet access, effectively cutting itself off from the outside world. The move follows widespread unrest sparked by economic hardships and targeting government leadership, with demonstrations erupting in numerous cities.

Footage has emerged of widespread destruction, including burning vehicles and buildings, as protesters clashed with authorities. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused demonstrators of being influenced by foreign opposition groups and the United States, as measures to suppress dissent intensify.

Tensions have surged amidst deteriorating economic conditions, with inflation and currency devaluation fueling public anger. The situation remains volatile, with reports of deaths and injuries during confrontations, as the international community calls for the right to peaceful assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)