Iran's Internet Blackout Amid Unrest
Iran has enacted a widespread internet blackout in an effort to suppress escalating protests. Demonstrators, angered by economic conditions and government actions, have clashed with authorities across multiple cities. The protests have intensified, with slogans targeting Iran's leadership. Dozens have reportedly died as unrest continues.
In a bid to quell escalating protests, Iran has dramatically restricted internet access, effectively cutting itself off from the outside world. The move follows widespread unrest sparked by economic hardships and targeting government leadership, with demonstrations erupting in numerous cities.
Footage has emerged of widespread destruction, including burning vehicles and buildings, as protesters clashed with authorities. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused demonstrators of being influenced by foreign opposition groups and the United States, as measures to suppress dissent intensify.
Tensions have surged amidst deteriorating economic conditions, with inflation and currency devaluation fueling public anger. The situation remains volatile, with reports of deaths and injuries during confrontations, as the international community calls for the right to peaceful assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayatollah Khamenei Accuses US of Fueling Iranian Protests
RBI Holds Fire: No Rate Cut Amid Robust Growth and Benign Inflation
Iranian state television airs speech by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing the nationwide protests, reports AP.
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Cooling Inflation & Economic Momentum Loss
Euro Zone Inflation: Stability Amidst Global Challenges