Left Menu

Air Connectivity: The Secret Behind Expanding Multinational Firms

A recent study highlights the crucial role of air connectivity in the expansion of multinational firms. Cities with direct flight access see a higher presence of subsidiaries, underscoring the importance of convenient air travel for business growth, despite technological advancements in communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:01 IST
Air Connectivity: The Secret Behind Expanding Multinational Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study reveals the pivotal role air connectivity plays in the expansion of multinational companies. Conducted across 800 cities with airports, it found subsidiaries are more likely to be established in cities accessible by direct flights.

The research suggests a 10% rise in a city's air connectivity over a decade increases subsidiary numbers by 4.3%, showcasing the indelible link between air routes and business expansion. Published in Nature Cities, the findings emphasize the necessity of direct air travel for fostering face-to-face interactions, trust, and information flow.

Despite teleconferencing advancements and COVID-19's impact on global business, direct flights remain a key factor in multinational firm growth, particularly in knowledge-driven sectors like finance. The study highlights cities risk being sidelined in the corporate investment landscape without robust air travel infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

 India
2
NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

 India
3
Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

 India
4
IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026