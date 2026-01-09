Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

India's textile industry took center stage at the National Textile Ministers' Conference, which wrapped up on Friday. The event in Sonapur focused on strategies to strengthen the sector through innovation and sustainability, with discussions led by Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Pabitra Margherita, among others.

Central themes included boosting exports, competitive branding of Indian textiles, and achieving substantial export growth to become a global textile powerhouse by 2030. A significant point of discussion was India's aim for $100 billion in textile exports in the next seven years, supported by state and central government synergy.

A session also highlighted the importance of preserving traditional textiles and handicrafts, emphasizing the need for design innovation and digital platforms to increase market access. Ministers called for comprehensive strategies involving infrastructure development and technology upgradation.