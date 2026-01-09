Left Menu

Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

The National Textile Ministers' Conference emphasized enhancing India's textile sector through innovation, sustainability, and export growth. Key discussions included expanding exports, competitiveness, and preserving India's textile heritage. The conference aimed at creating a roadmap to make India a global textile hub by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:48 IST
Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth
India's textile industry took center stage at the National Textile Ministers' Conference, which wrapped up on Friday. The event in Sonapur focused on strategies to strengthen the sector through innovation and sustainability, with discussions led by Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Pabitra Margherita, among others.

Central themes included boosting exports, competitive branding of Indian textiles, and achieving substantial export growth to become a global textile powerhouse by 2030. A significant point of discussion was India's aim for $100 billion in textile exports in the next seven years, supported by state and central government synergy.

A session also highlighted the importance of preserving traditional textiles and handicrafts, emphasizing the need for design innovation and digital platforms to increase market access. Ministers called for comprehensive strategies involving infrastructure development and technology upgradation.

