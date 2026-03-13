Left Menu

Tragic Missile Strike Hits Ukraine: Casualties and Destruction in Kupiansk

A Russian missile strike in Ukraine's northeastern Kupiansk region resulted in the death of three people. The attack, which also wounded four others, caused damage to a passenger bus and private houses, according to the General Prosecutor's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile strike in Ukraine's northeastern Kupiansk region claimed the lives of three individuals, including a bus driver and two passengers. Four others were reported injured.

The General Prosecutor's office disclosed the tragic news on Friday, highlighting the severe impact of the strike.

Significant damage was inflicted on a passenger bus and several private homes, further illustrating the attack's devastating effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

