NHRC Demands Justice: 26-Year-Old Killed in Holi Clash

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a directive to West Delhi's district magistrate and the city's police commissioner following the death of a 26-year-old man during Holi festivities in Uttam Nagar. The NHRC mandates a comprehensive and unbiased investigation, with an action taken report expected within two weeks.

In connection with the case, law enforcement has apprehended two juveniles and arrested 14 adults. The victim, identified as Tarun, allegedly suffered a brutal assault involving bricks and iron rods, leading to his death. The altercation reportedly began after a trivial incident involving water splashes during the celebrations.

Complaints allege accusations of human rights violations against Tarun, prompting the NHRC to intervene. The commission emphasizes evidence preservation, urging investigators to examine CCTV footage and any social media content of potential forensic value to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)