Stalin's Gesture Sparks Viral Stir Amidst Political Drama

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's impromptu gesture, indicating the completion of a seat-sharing agreement with ally Congress, has become a viral sensation, attracting criticism from rival AIADMK. The gesture, caught on social media, was made as Stalin left a party venue, signaling 'it's over' regarding the political negotiations.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, seized on the gesture to criticize the ruling DMK, claiming it symbolized the deteriorating state of affairs including law and order, and women's safety under the DMK's governance. Meanwhile, Stalin clarified that the gesture was not premeditated, but a response to media inquiries.

After intense discussions, the DMK and Congress confirmed a seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming Assembly elections, allocating Congress 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. The deal put to rest rumors about potential rifts within the alliance, ensuring political stability as elections loom.

